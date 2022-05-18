The tests of the LMDh prototype – Le Mans Daytona Hybrid – launched by Porsche at the beginning of 2022, with the German manufacturer participating in major international Endurance events starting from 2023. According to what was stated by Urs KuratleHead of Works Motorsport LMDh of the Porsche Penske Motorsportthe car already has exceeded 6,000 km in its first four months of life, with the development and management team also encountering many positive aspects from the car: “At the beginning of May, our LMDh prototype has already covered more than 6,000 km in a wide range of conditions”stressed Kuratle, after numerous test sessions carried out on the circuits of Weissach, Barcelona, ​​Aragon and Spa-Francorchamps.

This distance corresponds almost entirely to that covered by the PPE class of the US IMSA category during the 24 Hours of Daytonaincluding, in addition to it, the practice sessions and the official tests of the three days known as “Road before the 24”, along with the 100 minutes of qualifying. Specifically, Porsche’s work has mainly focused on operating controls, optimizing the interaction between the twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine and hybrid components, as well as developing performance with Michelin tires.

The tests were conducted by the three official team drivers: Frédéric Makowiecki, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron. In the coming months, after having archived the tests on the aforementioned European circuits, the Porsche Penske team will move to the United States to complete further work on the American tracks, all in preparation for the official events in which the team will take part in 2023: above all , the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring.

