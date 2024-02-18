Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE believes that continuous dialogue is the most effective to confront challenges and come up with realistic solutions to them, pointing out that the Munich Security Conference is an important platform for exchanging views and a vital interaction to build bridges, enhance cooperation and discuss… Current issues.

His Excellency said, through his official account on the social media platform “X”: “I participated as part of the state delegation in the Munich Security Conference, which brings together leaders and politicians from various countries of the world. It is an important platform for exchanging views and a vital interaction to build bridges, enhance cooperation and discuss current issues.” .

He added: “The UAE believes that continuous dialogue is the most effective way to confront challenges and come up with realistic solutions to them.”

Yesterday, the 60th session of the Munich Security Conference, which is the largest of its kind in the world, concluded with the participation of more than 100 heads of state and government, ministers of defense and foreign affairs, and civil society organizations.

The conference addressed a number of international security issues, including the war in Gaza and the Ukraine crisis, in addition to the crises in the Horn of Africa, mechanisms for enhancing the role of international law in conflicts, the security challenges posed by environmental changes, food security, migration, and the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence.

The conference was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US Vice President Camilla Harris, in addition to dozens of international officials.