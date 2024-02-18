After a successful concert at the Arena Monterreyin the city of Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico, Grupo Duelo suffered a spectacular car accident early this Sunday morning, in the kilometer 29 of the Monterrey-Reynosa highwaywhen They were headed to San Antonio, Texas, because today they had a presentation at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Until now, it is unknown how the mishap occurred in which Four members of the group were injured.

Through a statement, B Latin Musicrecord company that represents Grupo Duelo, it was reported that The injured members were transferred to various hospitals in Monterrey, Nuevo León.“and they are already receiving medical attention.”

In the statement, it was also reported that, for obvious reasons, Grupo Duelo's concert at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is canceled until further notice“we ask for the understanding and patience of our followers while we face this situation. We will keep you informed about the health status of the members of the group as soon as the medical report is issued, we understand and appreciate the concern of the entire public and the media. communication. We appreciate your support and understanding.”

Before the car accident, on social networks Duel Group Photos and videos of their concert were shared in the Monterrey Arena, which was sold out. On a 360° stage, the group performed their greatest hits, as part of their “New Tour” and had as special guests Carolina Ross, Los Rojos, Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme and Arturo Buenrostro from the group El Poder del Norte.

Grupo Duelo, a renowned northern music group, is originally from Rome, Texas. Was formed in the 90's by vocalist Óscar Iván Treviño and accordionist Dimas López. At first it was called Duel Norteño and later Duel.

