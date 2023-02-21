Since 2014 Secret Lab is certainly among the most brilliant companies that are dedicated to the production of gaming chairs and, in the last period, the catalog of accessories available for its products is doing nothing but getting richer. A new fresh announcement regarding the theme are certainly the two new SecretLab footstools for which pre-order is available from today

As already mentioned, there are two new footrests and they change names according to the category of customers they are interested in. The footrest Premium it is built to connect with the structure of the post SecretLab Titan Evo 2022. Composed with the Plush Cell Memory Foam has the aim of giving an experience as comfortable as possible thanks to the very soft material used.

The footrest professional instead it provides many more possibilities from a technical point of view. It will in fact be possible to change its inclination according to your needs and it is also possible to make sure that it heats up thanks to the cloud swap by SecretLab. Although already pre-orderable, the two models will officially be available from June at the cost of 89 dollars for Premium e 199 for the Professional. SecretLab is doing everything possible to make their chairs give the best experience to gamers, we just have to wait to see what new features they will add to their products.