Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are participating in the founding day celebrations, which falls on the 22nd of February. It is an opportunity for the people of the Kingdom to recall its cultural and human heritage, and an occasion to highlight its historical depth. The UAE’s participation in the Kingdom’s celebrations on this occasion confirms the specificity and strength of the fraternal relations that bind the leaders and peoples of the two brotherly countries, which have become a real depth for Gulf, Arab and regional action, and one of the most important pillars of stability, development and prosperity in the region.

The occasion represents an opportunity to commemorate the establishment of the first Saudi state by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, may God have mercy on him, in 1727, leading to the national unity established by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, may God rest his soul, and the achievements of his sons, the kings after him.

And according to what was announced by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, several major activities have been prepared to celebrate the occasion, such as the epic “Sohail”, which is a historical musical showcasing the story of the founding and its men, the sacrifices they made for the sake of the Saudi state’s elevation and development, and the “Foundation March” event, which includes artistic figures that represent values And cultural elements, and a procession of performances, and a procession of Arabian horses, which in their totality show the story of the founding over 3 centuries, and from the heart of the King Abdullah Financial Center “Kafed” starting from February 22 for a period of 3 days, the “Liwan” event begins in the valley, which aims to Enhancing the value of community cohesion and communication, through activities that concern all members of society through a unified show that will be held simultaneously in 13 different Saudi cities.

And the founding day is the day of the founding of the first Saudi state on February 22, 1727. As for the Saudi National Day, which falls on the 23rd of September, it is the day of the declaration of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Emirati-Saudi relations are witnessing escalating growth according to a clear vision that was embodied in historical initiatives and positions such as the “Strategy of Determination” and the outputs of the “Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council”, while it was clearly evident in the alliance of the two countries in “Decisive Storm”. The leadership of the two brotherly countries played a prominent role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world, through initiatives to settle Arab disputes or by supporting Arab countries in crises, as they bore the greatest burden in confronting all forms of regional interference in Arab affairs, and attempts to destabilize the foundations of security and stability in the region.

In a related context, the economy formed one of the most prominent pillars of the partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which top the list of the largest Arab economies, as Saudi Arabia is the first Arab trade partner, while foreign trade between the two countries achieved pioneering levels at the Arab and global levels.

The UAE tops the list of favorite tourist destinations for Saudi tourists when traveling abroad, as during the period from January to November of last year 2021, the UAE received more than 535,000 Saudi guests in its hotels, who spent nearly 1.7 million nights in the country’s hotel facilities.

On the other hand, culture plays an important role in strengthening these ties, as joint projects and initiatives between the two countries continue, including cultural, literary and artistic programmes, and the diversity and richness of its various activities that reflect the extent of development achieved by the cultural movement in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while cultural relations derive their momentum. Through the support of the leaderships of the two countries for writers, intellectuals and poets, in addition to the exchange of cultural delegations in the various cultural events held in the two brotherly countries.