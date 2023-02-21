The second season of Mindhunter it has now been published since 2019 and it is therefore four years that fans of the series have been waiting for some news regarding the continuation to arrive. Well, news has arrived but crime fiction lovers will certainly not be happy about it. David Fincher was recently interviewed by Le Journal du Dimanche and the French newspaper took advantage of the opportunity to investigate the future of the series.

The director was very clear about the third season of Mindhunter it won’t be done. It seems that crime fiction was not worth a Netflix the expenses necessary for the production and which for this reason has been eliminated. Despite the disappointment, it seems that the production has understood the reasons for the streaming platform, such a series was immediately a risky investment and evidently now the game is no longer worth the candle.

Mindhunter bases its plot on the universe of the homonymous book dated 1995. The series, written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshakerstars an elite FBI team specializing in serial crimes. Holden Ford And Bill Tench they will be in command of this team, more than willing to find a common thread that drives all serial killers to commit this type of crime.