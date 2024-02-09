His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the importance of strengthening joint Arab action in facing the unprecedented challenges taking place in the region, and standing by the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are experiencing under occupation, noting that reaching a sustainable ceasefire It constitutes an urgent priority during the current stage.

This came during His Highness's participation in the Arab ministerial consultative meeting on Gaza, which was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shukri, participated in the meeting. The Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, most notably the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and its humanitarian repercussions on the brotherly Palestinian people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of creating a path to bring peace and consolidate security and stability in the region, which requires cooperation with all active parties in the international community to end extremism, tension and violence, and find a serious and constructive political horizon for renegotiating with the aim of achieving comprehensive peace based on “The two-state solution.”

His Highness pointed out the importance of intensifying efforts to prevent the expansion of the circle of conflict in the region, the necessity of providing protection for all civilians and preserving their lives, providing an intensive, safe and sustainable humanitarian response to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, ensuring the urgent, intensive and safe arrival of humanitarian, relief and medical aid without any obstacles, and preventing further attacks. loss of life, and avoid inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

