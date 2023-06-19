Dubai (WAM)

The delegation of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organization, participating in the UAE delegation to previous sessions of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), played a fundamental role in supporting the endeavors of the UAE. The UAE to enhance cooperation with the international community to confront climate change, consolidate the country’s qualitative march in the field of climate and protect the planet. The delegation of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization worked to enhance the active and distinguished presence of the UAE in these conferences, especially during the (COP21) conference, which is considered the most important so far, as the country participated in reaching the «Agreement Paris» and the goal of reducing the rate of global warming to keep it within the limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The delegation actively participated in the sessions and seminars held during these conferences. It also held meetings and field visits to the largest related projects in the countries that hosted these sessions, and exchanged the best international experiences and practices. With the aim of enhancing cooperation to achieve common climate goals. The delegation also launched pioneering initiatives to promote environmental sustainability in the world, and reviewed the pioneering models of the UAE and Dubai in terms of sustainability, and its exceptional achievements in accelerating the green economy and climate neutrality.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, President of the World Green Economy Organization, said: The Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) has constituted a global platform over the years. To highlight the radical progress and qualitative shifts that we have made in our journey towards achieving sustainable social and economic growth, and to support the UAE’s strategy aimed at achieving economic growth, in conjunction with its commitment to its responsibility towards the environment and future generations.

His Excellency added: The choice of the UAE to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo Dubai, next November, confirms the confidence of the countries of the world in the wise leadership in the country, and the country’s shining record in The field of climate action over the past years, which culminated in 2021 with the announcement of the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, thus becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch this strategic initiative.

The government of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the World Green Economy Organization, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Environment Program, hosted a week Climate in the Middle East and North Africa, which was organized in 2022 in Dubai, for the first time in the region, achieved remarkable success and was widely praised by the most prominent institutions and personalities concerned with climate action around the world. The week’s activities attracted more than 15,000 physical and virtual participants from 40 countries around the world, in addition to about 500 global speakers and experts, including ministers and officials from the government and private sectors, climate envoys and officials of United Nations climate organizations. Last year, a high-level delegation from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization participated in the activities of the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which was held in November. 2022 in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Youth involvement

Moreover, as part of its commitment to raising awareness about the phenomenon of climate change and the importance of engaging youth and adopting strategies aimed at reducing the repercussions of climate change, the World Green Economy Organization concluded a cooperation agreement with HSBC Bank aimed at enhancing the involvement of youth, among others. Those involved in various fields of climate action. During the twenty-fifth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25), which was organized in the Spanish capital, Madrid, the World Green Economy Organization, in cooperation with the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, held a high-level forum to discuss financing strategies for targeted activities. To deal with climate change and to implement the specific national contributions, and to review the measures and actions taken by countries within the framework of the Paris Agreement.

Meeting

A delegation of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and DEWA, ​​during the activities of the twenty-second session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22), which was held in Marrakech, Kingdom of Morocco, 2016, shed light on the efforts of the energy sector in the Emirate of Dubai Which was a pioneer in adopting global trends for green economy and sustainability, and reducing the effects of climate change. The conference witnessed the announcement of the global launch of the World Organization for Green Economy and the accession of the UAE as the first member of the World Organization for Green Economy.

conference

A delegation of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and DEWA, ​​during the twenty-first session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21) in Paris 2015, held meetings with decision makers and CEOs from the energy, water and environment sectors in France. Within a special meeting that included a group of French government agencies, including the French Business Council, the “French Employers Association MEDEF”, the Syndicate of Renewable Energy, the French Trade Commission, the French Business Council in Dubai, in addition to the French Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. Cooperation in the field of knowledge exchange in establishing green funds and supporting Dubai’s march in the field of green economy and enhancing its sustainability.

a report

At the twenty-fourth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24), which was held in Katowice, Poland, 2018, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer delivered a keynote speech during the “Sustainable Innovation Forum”, and His Excellency launched the “Green Economy Report”. Global 2018”, which is the first global publication of the World Green Economy Organization, entitled “Inspirational Innovations in Business, Finance and Policy”.