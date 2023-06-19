James Rodríguez recharges in Colombia. The ’10’ from Cucuta, who has just lost his team in April, has taken advantage of the last few weeks to ‘reconnect’ in the country, with his family, friends and people.

The talented midfielder, who has recently dedicated himself to taking care of his extra-sports business, spends his days at his home in Llanogrande. Previously, he had already been in Bogotá, inaugurating his restaurant ‘Arrogante’ and the headquarters of ‘Café Dos Molinos’, in the Portal 80 Shopping Center.

This Sunday, as part of the commemoration of Father’s Day, James Rodríguez was overwhelmed with emotion. And he did it for the heartfelt gift that Samuel and Salome, his two sons, gave him.

The heartfelt Father’s Day gift for James Rodríguez

Photo: James Rodriguez’s Instagram

Through his Instagram account, managed by his parents, Salomé, the daughter of James and Daniela Ospina, sent her father a tender video in which she appears with Samuel, her brother.

In the clip, both minors, excited, tell James:



“Dad, we wish you a happy father’s day. We love you, we love you…”.

The excited footballer shared the video on his Instagram stories.

“Priceless”he commented.

