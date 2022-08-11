Bloomberg: Prices for cereals and baby food in the United States showed the highest increase in history

The overall U.S. food price level has risen 10.9 percent since 2021. Reports about it Bloomberg with reference to the US Department of Labor.

It is noted that this was the most significant jump since 1979. In particular, soups set historical records for price growth, having risen in price by 19.1 percent, cereals (16.8 percent), baby food (15 percent) and frozen fruits and vegetables (10.6 percent).

In addition, eggs in US stores rose 38 percent, hitting a high since October 2007, and dairy prices rose 14.9 percent, hitting a June 2004 record.

The publication notes that due to lower energy prices, inflation has decreased compared to the previous month, but due to the growing cost of food and rent, this does not have a strong effect on the lives of American consumers. This is especially true for low-income residents of the United States, who spend a large part of the family budget on groceries.

In mid-July, it became known that inflation in the US reached a new 40-year high in June due to a jump in gasoline prices and higher food prices.