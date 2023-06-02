U-20 World Cup: this is how the keys to the quarterfinals were

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristian Alvarez
The final matches of the round of 16 were played.
South Korea became last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina by defeating Ecuador 3-2 (partial 2-1), in an emotional match played in Santiago del Estero.
Lee Young-Jun (11), Bae Jun-Ho (18) and Choi Seok-Hyun (48) scored the goals for the South Korean triumph, while Justin Cuero (36, from a penalty) and Sebastián González (84) discounted for the South American team.
Ecuador had more of the ball, but the Asian team was much more incisive and forceful, and arrived more frequently than the Tricolor, which prowled the rival field for a long time in the first half, but only finished off on goal with the penalty awarded by Cuero .
In the second part that development was maintained, with an Ecuador that looked for the discount, but was again surprised with the third South Korean goal, and although it reduced the gap near the end, it did not manage to at least reach equality.
Quarter finals
Saturday
Colombia vs. Italy
Israel vs. Brazil
Sunday
South Korea vs. Nigeria
United States vs. Uruguay
More sports news
