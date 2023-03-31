U-17 soccer team: Colombia vs. Uruguay; Time and where to watch LIVE

Came the day. This March 30, the Colombian Under-17 National Team debuts in the South American Cup, organized by Conmebol, which takes place in the neighboring country of Ecuador; in fact, one of the two opening matches is this one in which the game with Uruguay is played.

In the other, Brazil and Ecuador compete from the Christian Benítez stadium.

Alignment

Prior to the game, the starting lineup of coach Juan Carlos Ramírez was published:

Breiner Quintana; Carlos González, Elver Ariza, Xavi Ríos, Nicola Profeta (C); Joan Hernandez, Jordan Barrera, Juan David Obando, Andy Batioja; Bryan Caicedo and Juan David Bonilla.

(Keep reading: Sports programming for this Thursday, March 30).

In previous days, the coach expressed his confidence in the team: “These are guys with enthusiasm and good technical conditions. It is a team that likes to handle the ball well, but above all, being very offensive and playing with high intensity, those are the characteristics of this Colombian Sub 17 Selection”, says a statement.

Likewise, captain Nicola Profeta referred to the rival: “Starting against an opponent like Uruguay is always difficult, but we have many qualities to show.”

Hour

The game is this Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 pm at the Christian Benítez stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

It can be seen through DirecTv Sports.

It’s time for 2020! 🛡️⚔️🪄⚽️ They are our 23 players who will seek to qualify for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/SHWo64w6ZC – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 30, 2023

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS