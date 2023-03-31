U-17 soccer team: Colombia vs. Uruguay; Time and where to watch LIVE

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Selection Sub 17 in its preparation.
Selection Sub 17 in its preparation.
The team captain has shown himself to be confident and affirms that they have “many qualities to show”.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Came the day. This March 30, the Colombian Under-17 National Team debuts in the South American Cup, organized by Conmebol, which takes place in the neighboring country of Ecuador; in fact, one of the two opening matches is this one in which the game with Uruguay is played.
In the other, Brazil and Ecuador compete from the Christian Benítez stadium.
Alignment
Prior to the game, the starting lineup of coach Juan Carlos Ramírez was published:
Breiner Quintana; Carlos González, Elver Ariza, Xavi Ríos, Nicola Profeta (C); Joan Hernandez, Jordan Barrera, Juan David Obando, Andy Batioja; Bryan Caicedo and Juan David Bonilla.
(Keep reading: Sports programming for this Thursday, March 30).
In previous days, the coach expressed his confidence in the team: “These are guys with enthusiasm and good technical conditions. It is a team that likes to handle the ball well, but above all, being very offensive and playing with high intensity, those are the characteristics of this Colombian Sub 17 Selection”, says a statement.
Likewise, captain Nicola Profeta referred to the rival: “Starting against an opponent like Uruguay is always difficult, but we have many qualities to show.”
Hour
The game is this Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 pm at the Christian Benítez stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
It can be seen through DirecTv Sports.
It’s time for 2020! 🛡️⚔️🪄⚽️
They are our 23 players who will seek to qualify for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/SHWo64w6ZC
– Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 30, 2023
More news
Daisy Contreras
Writing LATEST NEWS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#U17 #soccer #team #Colombia #Uruguay #Time #watch #LIVE
Leave a Reply