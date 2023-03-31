According to an estimate by the Federal Statistical Office, the inflation rate in Germany in March was 7.4 percent after 8.7 percent in January and February. In Spain, the inflation rate is even down to 3.3 percent; this is the lowest level since the summer of 2021. The main reason for the decline is a so-called base effect expected by the experts, which should continue in the coming months.

Energy prices rose sharply after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine in March last year. This trend has reversed itself. It is therefore above all energy that is now causing the inflation rate in Europe to fall.

Monetary policy is facing intense debates

This is good news, but it needs to be put into perspective. Energy and food prices often fluctuate sharply without monetary policy explaining these price changes.

Therefore, economists also calculate a so-called core inflation rate, which does not take energy and food into account, but shows more clearly how monetary policy is affecting the inflation rate. At 5.9 percent in Germany and 7.5 percent in Spain, the core rates remain far too high – and according to numerous economists, they will not fall significantly any time soon.

This means that monetary policy is facing intense debates. The advocates of a gradual move away from the policy of raising interest rates will cite the drop in inflation as an argument, as well as the risk of new concerns about the banks, even if the financial markets have calmed down in recent days.

Supporters of continued rate hikes will cite stubbornly high core inflation as a reason to continue tightening monetary policy to counter inflation.







Also because many people perceive the level of uncertainty in the world to be unusually high, the central banks should unwaveringly create the conditions with a stability-oriented monetary policy to ensure more security in their area of ​​responsibility.