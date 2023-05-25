AFPi

Typhoon Mawar, which hit Guam with winds of up to 225 km/h, was moving away from that island this Thursday (25), after leaving the place without electricity and causing damage.

Its slow and devastating passage through this remote US military enclave constituted the worst storm to hit that territory in decades.

During dawn, Mawar reached the closest point to that small territory, and now moved away in a northwesterly direction. “Conditions will remain the same in Guam, but should not get worse,” said the Civil Defense, which anticipated winds of 45 to 90 km/h for this Thursday.

Tens of thousands of homes woke up without power on Thursday, the Guam Electric Authority said. Authorities have not yet taken stock of the damage, a task made more difficult by the interruption in power supply.

“The Mawar begins its slow march out,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said, but most of Guam remained under a typhoon watch on Thursday, with destructive gusts and heavy waves.

