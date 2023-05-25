Information security | The US and Microsoft warn: A cyber group linked to China penetrated critical systems

According to Microsoft, a cyber actor named Volt Typhoon has targeted critical infrastructure in the US military-important Guam region.

United States, several of its allies and hardware manufacturer Microsoft are warning that the Chinese state-linked cyber actor Volt Typhoon has succeeded in penetrating the US’s critical infrastructure online, and that similar activities may be underway in other countries as well.

The authorities of the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand reported on the discovery in their joint cyber security communication.

“Microsoft estimates with medium certainty that the Volt Typhoon campaign has aimed to develop capabilities to disrupt the critical communication infrastructure between the United States and Asia during future crises,” says Microsoft, which separately announced the matter in a statement.

Microsoft’s According to the Volt Typhoon, it has been active since mid-2021 and has been targeting critical infrastructure in the US military-important territory of Guam.

According to Microsoft, the target of the activity has been entities in, for example, communication, industry and administration.

Guam in the Pacific Ocean is home to important US Navy and Air Force bases.

According to Microsoft, it appears that intruders are trying to stay hidden as long as possible and maintain network access to continue spying. The activity of the intruders was hidden as part of the usual network communication.

So far, China has not commented on the accusations, but it has usually denied that it was guilty of state cyber-espionage in the world.