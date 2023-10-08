Since last October 7, there has been a serious conflict between Israel and Palestineafter the Hamas group had entered Israeli territory with armed men from the Gaza Strip.

According to the EFE news agency, the number of Israelis killed by the fighting in Gaza amounts to 700 and the injured reach 2,245. For their part, there are more than 370 Palestinian fighters dead and more than 2,200 wounded.

As this conflict progresses, more is known about the victims and missing persons. In this case, through a Facebook group it was reported that two young people of Colombian parents were at a festival in Gaza, and, after the attacks, they lost communication.

According to the post, Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubioare “children of friends from our Colombian community and are missing. They were at the Fiesta Nova that was taking place in the Negev.”

Colombians missing in Israel

In dialogue with ‘Blu Radio’, the aunt of one of these young people told details of what the last communication with them was like and what is known so far.

“At 6:30 in the morning on Saturday my sister contacted my nephew. He told us that they were going to look for a safe place to take refuge. They were going with a friend and he already showed up,” he said.

However, being in a state of shock, this young man has not been able to provide more information about the whereabouts of Antonio Mesias Montano and Ivonne Rubio, so this woman called the authorities of Israel and Colombia.

“They have been called to go to the hospitals and take a DNA sample to find out if they are alive or dead.”

It should be noted that these two young people were at an electronic music festival for peace that was taking place in Gaza, a place where Authorities have reported that at least 260 bodies have been recovered after members of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas burst in shooting.

