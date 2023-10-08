At the end of the second day of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militia, the Israeli Government established priorities to evacuate, as soon as possible, the residents of 25 communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, in the south of the country. The Israeli offensive seeks to regain control of the towns where the Palestinian militia infiltrated, in a surprise attack that leaves hundreds dead and thousands injured.

“We are heading towards a long and exhausting war,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a meeting with the Security Cabinet in which it was approved to destroy all government and military infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Israel is determined to recover the Gaza enclave and, in order to protect the lives of the residents surrounding that area, began an evacuation mission.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the settlements of Urim, Bari, Nahal Oz, Netiv Hatara, Zikim, which are adjacent to the fence dividing Gaza with Israel, are being evacuated.

The ‘Storm’ squadron and the ‘Owl’ squadrons have been busy during the last two days with the evacuation of wounded, rescue and air forces to carry out various missions, in collaboration with the other security and rescue organizations.

“We have before our eyes the mission of saving lives and helping the fighting forces operating in the area, both by land, sea and air. We understood the importance of the task and the risk involved in its execution,” said a pilot from the ‘Owls’ Squadron.

The objective is to achieve the evacuation of all civilians from the towns near the border with Gaza. Erez, Nir Am, Mefalsim, Kfar Gaza, Gavim, Or Hanar, Ivym, Yad Mordechai, Karmia, Kerem Shalom, Kissufim, Hulit, Sofa, Nirim, Nir Oz, Ein HaSlosha, Nir Yitzhak, Magen, Reim, Saad and Alumim.

“Based on the operational assessment of the situation, residents were asked to evacuate their homes. Further evacuations will be carried out based on the assessment of the situation,” the IDF announced. The objective is to be able to better track the territory to annihilate the Palestinian militants. According to the army, 400 Hamas members have been killed

These are the towns in southern Israel that will be evacuated

Israeli territories evacuated on the border with Gaza. © France 24

The surprise operation by the Palestinian militia achieved the infiltration, to varying degrees, of Hamas members into several of the nearby towns in the Gaza Strip. In the last hours, there was an exchange of fire between the parachute brigade and special units in the town of Bari. Also, they had a meeting with other Palestinian militiamen in Kfar Gaza.

Chaos took over the communities bordering Gaza. The sirens of patrols and ambulances, as well as the roar of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, so far 3,300 projectiles, resonate in the cities of southern Israel.

“We don’t know how many terrorists there are in Israel, there could be thousands. Anyone walking down the street could be a terrorist disguised as a religious Jew or a soldier,” said a resident of Lod, 80 km from Gaza.

Near Kerem Shalom, Nahal’s major general, Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, was killed during a clash as he went to cover his subordinates who were in the middle of an exchange of fire.

The IDF reported that it is carrying out prolonged fighting in surrounding Gaza settlements and has prevented hundreds of militants from entering the border line and coast over the past 40 hours.

The Israeli army continues its search for infiltrators in the southern region, in general, and in populated areas in particular.

Questions due to lack of foresight of Hamas attacks

In the midst of the state of war that Israel declared, citizens and journalists have questioned the lack of foresight of the Israeli forces to the surprise attack by the Palestinian militia, an unprecedented operation.

At a press conference, one of the journalists asks about this and IDF spokesman General Daniel Hagari responded: “There is room for difficult questions and incisive investigations. The Israeli people have a right to answers and we have a responsibility to provide them. Now we are in the middle of a war. The IDF is busy with all its strength and power to attack, defeat the enemy and win. “First we will fight, then we will be interrogated.”

“This is Israel’s 9/11. Not since 1973 has there been such a catastrophic intelligence failure in Israel,” Marc Polymeropoulous, who worked for 26 years as a counterterrorism, Middle East and South Asia specialist for the CIA, told NBC New.

For now, the conflict leaves more than 1,100 dead on both sides, in an escalation of violence. On the Israeli side, there are more than 700 dead and more than 2,000 injured due to the attack by land, sea and air by the Islamist group Hamas. On the other hand, the bombings on Gaza have left at least 413 Palestinians dead and more than 2,300 injured.

With Reuters, EFE, AP