By winning the Europa League, Eintracht qualified for the Champions League for the first time. For this she will receive almost 16 million euros as a starting bonus alone. What happens to this money?

It’s also about him: Filip Kostic (centre) was one of the mainstays of Eintracht in the Europa League. Image: Sven Simon

Campeones. Campeones. Again and again Campeones. The players are almost over the moon when they storm into the press conference room like a raid squad, fervently belt out their “campeones”, the Spanish version of the winning classic “We are the Champions”, and set course for Oliver Glasner. To the man who, as a prudent trainer, took her to the peak of her highest feelings.

Eintracht Frankfurt, master of hearts, club of kings – and since this big football evening in the Andalusian capital, winner of the Europa League. Glasner smiles as the beer spills over his head from this beautiful cup, which now bears the freshly engraved inscription “Eintracht Frankfurt”. Kevin Trapp, the famous goalkeeper, also feels this special form of appreciation. Timothy Chandler, the leader of the celebration ritual, smiles slyly and apologizes: “You can continue now,” he calls out to reporters.