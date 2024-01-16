Gladkov: the air defense system of the Russian Armed Forces worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region

The Russian air defense system (air defense) worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod region, reported in Telegram– channel governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, fighters of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident. “In the Belgorod region there is damage in the residential sector – the glazing in a residential building was damaged, the roof was damaged, an outbuilding caught fire,” the politician said.

According to him, electricity was cut off in one of the villages. The fire brigade and emergency services arrived at the scene.