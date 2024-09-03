Following the previous rumor, here comes what could be considered a sort of confirmation on the two possible games of the series Transformers in development, published by Microsoft, considering that two such products have recently been registered with theAustralian classification society.

The two games were included without any details or official titles, simply as new products probably expected on the market in the near future, even if in these cases we can never take these clues as clear signals of games actually being released.

However, these introductions would tie right into the previous rumor that Microsoft was working on two Transformers games, likely through Activision, so things are starting to get interesting.