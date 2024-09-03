Following the previous rumor, here comes what could be considered a sort of confirmation on the two possible games of the series Transformers in development, published by Microsoft, considering that two such products have recently been registered with theAustralian classification society.
The two games were included without any details or official titles, simply as new products probably expected on the market in the near future, even if in these cases we can never take these clues as clear signals of games actually being released.
However, these introductions would tie right into the previous rumor that Microsoft was working on two Transformers games, likely through Activision, so things are starting to get interesting.
New games or re-releases?
The classifications are still very vague, but they refer to two games, which could however be re-releases of previously released titles previously.
In fact, there have been rumors for some time about possible re-releases of games from the Transformers series, which have since resurfaced on the Microsoft store, albeit only in partial form.
In both cases, 2024 is mentioned as the year of production and “online interactions”, but it is not clear whether they could really be completely new games. Considering the features, they could be re-releases of War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron, both published by Activision and therefore now linked to Microsoft, which would act as publisher.
In any case, we await any information on this matter.
#Transformers #games #published #Microsoft #classified #Australia
Leave a Reply