A real downpour hit the capital today, Tuesday 3 September. The streets became rivers; the Prati district was particularly affected

It was particularly violent the downpour that hit the capital today, Tuesday 3 September. In particular, the neighbourhood Meadows It was most affected by the water bomb that hit the city shortly before lunchtime.

The whole thing lasted about half an hour. The heavy and pouring rain, the thunder and the wind completely flooded the streets and roads of Rome making us forget in an instant the warm and sunny weather of the last few weeks.

Prati is the neighborhood most affected by the storm

The situation in the neighborhood is particularly critical Meadows. In the Vatican area, for example, the water produced by the violent storm flooded entire streets and roads, submerged parked cars up to the height of their doors, invaded garages and reached the front doors of homes.

Numerous requests for intervention were forwarded to the Fire Brigade. These came in particular from via Angelo Emo, Strozzi Meadows Square, Julius Caesar Street And Anastasio II Street. In via Santa Maria di Galeria, at the height of via di Boccea and in via Valle Aurelia, the a tree falls.

To deal with the heavy inconvenience caused by this incredibly strong wave of bad weather, in addition to the Fire Brigade, several patrols of the local police and the staff of the Garden Service.

No injuries reported

Fortunately, despite the violence of the storm, there were no injuries.

The intervention of the Fire Brigade and the local police cars has been non-stop, assiduously engaged in various rescue operations and in responding to reports relating to fallen trees or branches.

The intensity of the rain that fell on the capital was so abundant that even flooding some houses on the lower floors.

The regional Civil Protection had issued a yellow weather alert for 24 hours yesterday, in relation to the forecast of isolated precipitation, including showers or brief thunderstorms. Heavy showers are also expected for tomorrow, Wednesday 4 September.