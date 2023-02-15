Two teenagers are accused of murdering a 16-year-old transgender girl

Two minors under the age of 15 have been accused of murder of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girlin a park in the town of Culcheth, in the northwest of England, reported Wednesday the forces of order.

(Also read: United Kingdom, on alert for the third flying object shot down in the United States).

Ghey was found on Sunday with stab wounds in Linear Park in the aforementioned Cheshire county town. Cheshire Police He had initially indicated that there was no evidence that it was a hate crime, but after an interrogation of the two minors – a boy and a girl – the charges were presented to him.

The defendants, whose identities have not been provided, must appear this Wednesday before Chester Magistrates Court (northwest English), according to law enforcement.

(You can read: Vegan mother forces her daughters to buy their own meat with their money).

After learning about the case, members of the transgender community organized vigils last night in the English cities of Liverpool and Bristolbut there will be more today in other cities around the country, such as Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.

EFE