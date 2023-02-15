Once again, Riot Games has revealed its plans to expand the universe of League of Legends with interesting games. On this occasion, the company has not only offered a couple of updates to some of its already known projects, but has given us our first look at a completely new title.

Through a video on its official YouTube channel, Riot Forge, Riot Games’ publishing label, has officially announced Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. This is a “2D pixelated action RPG”, set in the kingdom of Demacia. The protagonist is Sylas, a wizard “whose quest for revenge will break the deceitful peace of Demacia.”

Like the other A League of Legends Story games, Riot Games is not developing this installment, but instead Digital Sun Games, recognized by moonlighterThey are in charge of this project.. This title will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in spring 2023.

Alongside this game, Riot Forge also revealed that Convergence: A League of Legends Storyfrom Double Stallion Games, will arrive sometime in the summer of 2023. On the other hand, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, from Tequila Works will arrive in the fall of this year. Like MageseekerThese two games will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Remember, Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in Spring 2023. On related topics, the source code of League of Legends. In the same way, the price of the heroes in the MOBA goes down.

Editor’s Note:

moonlighter it’s a great game. It is highly addictive and has a beautiful visual style. Yeah Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story manages to be so good, I’m sure this will be one of the best products related to this universe.

