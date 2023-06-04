The taco is one of those bites that never leaves anyone indifferent. Between the two sides of an omelette you can add all kinds of ingredients depending on your tastes, so the possibilities for creating this dish are practically endless. In addition, they can range from the simplest to more complete preparations, making more and more lovers of this recipe. What is undoubtedly true is that they tend to succeed in the restaurants that offer them and if not, tell the 102 establishments throughout Spain that are going to compete for the title of ‘Best Taco’ in the country.

This is the first edition of the championship to be held, in which the customers themselves will be the jury, for which they can enter the elmejortaco.es website between June 1 and 25 and vote for his favorite for the grand finale. For this, they will have to assess aspects such as the quality of the tortillas, the filling, the sauces and seasonings, and the flavor of the proposal as a whole. In exchange for offering their score, customers are eligible to win a prize of €500.

In addition to the popular jury, a group of inspectors, made up of people linked to the world of gastronomy, and of course, all of them ‘Taco lovers’, will visit all the establishments to give their score to each of the participating proposals. From the sum of the notes from the public and the inspectors, the best valued ones will become finalists and will compete for the title of best taco in Spain in the final, which will be held on July 4 in Madrid in front of a professional jury.

The applicants of the Region



Of the 102 participating establishments, there are two in the Region of Murcia that are competing for the title. These are those offered in La Bigotuda (Cartagena) and La Tía Juana (Murcia). In the first, they bet on the ‘Iberian Presa Taco’, made up of presa, garlic, sweet paprika, thyme, turmeric, ginger, pepper, salt, oil. Its sauce is composed of mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice and pork rind. With a degree of spiciness of one out of five, the local Cartagena offers a spicy and refreshing taco with the powerful flavor of the dam. Price: €8.50 two tacos

In La Tía Juana they participate with ‘El levantamuertos’, a complete taco made with beef, guajillo chile, pasilla chile, pepper, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, grated cheese, corn tortilla, fresh tomato, oregano, onion , lemon, mexican lime. As they themselves indicate, it is “a true delight that has its origins in Jalisco and has been perfected over the years in Tijuana.” The meat is the protagonist, cooked in a secret stew seasoned with a combination of spices and an assortment of tomatoes and chiles from the Tijuana area. In addition, to all this is added more sauce from the meat stew and a plate of cheese in the taco assembly that makes each bite an explosion of flavor and textures. Price: €10.99 for two tacos.