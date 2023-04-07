Saturday, April 8, 2023
Two points in southern Lebanon would have been the target of Israeli attacks

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in World
Two points in southern Lebanon would have been the target of Israeli attacks


Bombardment in the Gaza Strip

View of the sky in the Gaza Strip after the bombings.

According to the Israelis, 34 missiles from Palestinian groups first touched their territory.

Around midnight on Thursday, April 6, the Israeli Army attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire at its territory earlier.

This new day of tension included the firing of more than 30 rockets from Lebanon towards Israel at first.

