After Cristóbal and Laia formalized their romance in “At the bottom there is room”, we saw that July he broke down in tears, as his crush had already become an impossible love in the América Televisión series. However, it is likely that a new lover will conquer her heart: Javier, her high school classmate. For now, the young man seems very interested in making his niece like him. ‘charito’, since he has even brought her some sweets for them to enjoy while they study.

Although the boy’s kindness has pleased his hosts in the Gonzales house, what has attracted attention, even among the spectators, has been his curious laugh: a mixture of happiness with hyperventilation. “I thought he was crying with emotion”, “I think he’s a nice suitor for July” and “I like this new character” are some of the comments that fans have left on networks. VIDEO: America TV

