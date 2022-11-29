After a little more than a month of vacation, Club América reported to the preseason in Coapa to begin the medical and physical examinations, and so far, the biggest novelty will be the incorporation of Israel Reyes to the template.
The players were summoned as a group and at different times to expedite the medical and physical tests, however, it caused an impression that two elements that everyone already saw outside the club reported to start the preseason.
Jurgen Damm Y Miguel Layun Their contract ends at the end of this year and at the end of the last tournament it was rumored that they were not going to continue in the institution, but later the sports president, Santiago Banosclarified the situation and confessed that both footballers already had a proposal to renew.
In such a way that their presence in preseason suggests that they will continue for at least one more season. Some days ago damn hinted that everything had already been agreed, but according to information from ESPN who has not yet renewed is layunbut it seems a matter of time before their link is extended, since it should be remembered that the player came to express his desire to play in the United States in the future.
It should be mentioned that, Miguel Layun He has been highly criticized by the cream-blue fans due to his low level of play in the last year, for that reason, a large part of the fans expected his departure to materialize, while damn He won over a sector of the fans with his publications on social networks, but on the pitch he has very little confidence in Fernando Ortiz.
