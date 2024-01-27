Nicaraguan doctor Julia Bertha Ríos Tercero, 60, He died as a result of injuries caused by his two pit bull dogs. an event that occurred on his farm located in the municipality of El Viejo, department of Chinandega, northwest of Nicaragua, the local press reported this Friday.

The surgeon, defender of these animals, She was attacked on the night of January 25 when she was trying to feed her two pets.that they did not recognize her, and one of the dogs fatally bit her on the neck, according to the station's report The New Radio Nowpro-government.

The pitbull's jaw got stuck in the galena's neck, so its relatives had to kill the dog. The woman was taken to a care center, dying on the way.This is the third case that has occurred in Nicaragua in the last month.

Experts say that "it is not fair" to sacrifice them and that they have the right to live.

Last December 28the Nicaraguan Ana Rosa Aguilera Blandón, 83 years old, She lost her life after being attacked in her home and by her own pit bull dog.in the colonial city of Granada, southwest of Managua.

And last January 1Nicaraguan Augusto José García, 21, died as a result of injuries caused by his five Rottweiler dogs while he was at home in a neighborhood of Managua.

Due to these cases, which caused debate in Nicaragua about whether or not dogs should be killed if they attack a person, the now deceased Dr. Ríos wrote on the Facebook social network that “it is not fair” to sacrifice them and that they have the right to live. .

EFE

