Graphic animalism, laconic geometry and bright color combinations are the trends for winter 2024. To complement the look, you can use cuffs and stud earrings for several piercings, as well as several bracelets or rings at the same time, Elena Rakutina, an expert in jewelry fashion at the SOKOLOV jewelry holding, told Izvestia on January 27.

“Since the beginning of 2024, we have seen high demand for graphic animals, laconic geometry and products with bright color combinations. Such jewelry is suitable for both everyday looks and work meetings. In conditions of artificial office light, multi-layered clothing, you can emphasize the image through larger, brighter items. Such decorations will be quite noticeable against the background of a coat/down jacket, under the curtain of a hat and from under the cover of a hood,” she said.

“You can combine several bracelets, rings on one hand at the same time, or even decorate your neck with several chains. One bracelet can be wide and rigid, and the other two can be in the form of chains of classic and fancy weaving or with inserts of stones. Another option is to combine bracelets with a watch. This step will allow you to look in a business style without changing your individual style,” recommends Rakutina.

Moreover, in winter, the rings can become large due to the narrowing of blood vessels on the fingers.

“In winter, it is better to give preference to smooth models of jewelry, since the cold may make jewelry a little too big and it will be easy to lose it when taking off gloves. For the same reason, you should not wear rings over gloves. However, if the choice fell on bright and massive products, you can replace the gloves with mittens or an authentic muff,” the expert noted.

Despite their thermal conductivity, jewelry made of silver and gold can be worn in European winter conditions. However, at temperatures below 30 degrees, discomfort from wearing products may occur.

From the point of view of rings, it is important to wear several items on one hand at once: they can form a composition both on different and on one finger.

“The main thing is that all items are combined with each other and with the overall style. Likewise, it is popular to wear multiple earrings on one ear. For example, stud earrings for multiple piercings, cuffs or haggis earrings will be a great way to complete your look this season,” Rakutina summed up.

Last November, Anastasia Khokhlova, a stylist at Nonconform stores, told Izvestia what outerwear is in fashion this winter. According to her, to look stylish, you should choose a jacket with a large rectangular stitch (smaller and more complex seam options have lost their relevance) or a voluminous down jacket in a laconic design without external stitching.