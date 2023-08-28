Two pilots died this Sunday in a serious accident that occurred in the fourth trial valid for the Brazilian Motovelocidad Championship, held at the Cascavel International Autodrome, a city in the southern state of Paraná, the organizers reported.

Drivers die in serious accident in race

The two deceased pilots. Photo: O GLOBO, FROM THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP (GDA).

The accident occurred this Sunday afternoon in the first round of the motorcycle race in the Moto 1000 GP category.

The 42-year-old rider André Veríssimo Cardoso slipped and fell from his motorcycle after one of the first corners of the test, precisely in the stretch where acceleration begins, and was run over by Érico Veríssimo da Rocha38, who was escorting him and did not have time to avoid the accident.

André had started in eighth place among the nearly 150 pilots from 10 countries who were competing in the test and was hit when he was trying to get up to continue the race. As a result of the impact, the second pilot was thrown several meters from the runway.

Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital but did not resist.

(Luis Rubiales receives an ultimatum: emergency meeting and notice from the Government of Spain)

The riders Érico Veríssimo da Rocha and André Veríssimo Cardoso died today in the Cascavel stage of Moto1000GP, after a terrible accident. The Formula 1 Blog pays homage to both. Our sentiments to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uvPbIFcqQd — Formula 1 Blog 🏁 | Fan Page (@blog_formula1) August 27, 2023

Competitions are canceled

The organization of the Moto 1000 GP, which immediately interrupted the test, regretted the death of the two competitors and canceled all the activities of the fourth stage of the Brazilian Motovelocidad Championship.

“The Moto1000GP family sends all our prayers to the riders and their families, friends and fans,” the organization said in a statement. “Unfortunately, a beautiful day of competitions turned into one of the saddest in the history of Moto1000GP,” added the note.

The Brazilian Motovelocidad Championship began last April with a test in the city of Goiania and had stages in Campo Grande and Lima Durate before arriving in Cascavel, a city near the Brazilian border with Paraguay and Argentina.

More news

EFE