Inflation isn’t reduced just by raising rates

The Central Bank of Turkey raised its rate from 18.50 to 25%. This is not a good sign to reduce inflation which is currently around 48%. As we all know rising interest rates never fully cover inflation which is almost double and tends to bring the internal market to its knees with a significant slowdown in consumption.

In these cases the only positive note is given by exports, with the convenience of buying certain Turkish products more favorable than others. Then, as if that weren’t enough, we must not forget how the currency went from 18.08 Turkish lira for one euro to the current 27.89 Turkish lira from August 2022, practically a plus 50%.

At this rate we are approaching Argentina with 110% inflation. Monetary policy, supply and demand and raw materials are the constants that light the fuse of theinflation. To the question how inflation can be fought the answer of the AI was: Inflation can be combated through a number of measures, including:

1. Raise interest rates to reduce demand for goods and services and curb inflation;

2. Reduce there amount of money in circulation to reduce the demand for goods and services;

3. Raise taxes to reduce the demand for goods and services;

4. Reduce government spending to reduce the demand for goods and services;

5. Increase production of goods and services to increase supply and reduce prices. It seems to hear the President Lagarde.

