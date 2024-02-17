Two people, including one minor girl, were injured as a result of the explosion and subsequent collapse of a residential building on two owners in the city of Karaganda. This was reported on February 18 by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

“At 03:30 (00:30 Moscow time – Ed.) an explosion occurred in a residential building in Karaganda. According to updated information, a rupture of a heating steam boiler occurred, followed by destruction of the building structures of a residential building for two owners,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

Before rescuers arrived, five people, including two children, left one apartment on their own. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were six people in the house. Rescuers then pulled a man out from under the rubble, who was handed over to the ambulance crew.

“Currently, the man is hospitalized and a 16-year-old girl is hospitalized,” said the head of the Emergency Situations Department of the Karaganda region, Murat Katpanov.

The other four were not injured. To eliminate the consequences, 45 people and 13 pieces of equipment are working at the scene. As a result of the investigation of the scene of the incident, it was previously established that a household gas cylinder was used in one of the apartments. All circumstances are being clarified.

Earlier, on January 29, it was reported that in Kazakhstan, in the village of Botakara, Karaganda region, two people died as a result of a gas explosion in a residential building. Previously, there was an explosion of a household gas cylinder, followed by a partial collapse of the second floor.