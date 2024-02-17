Death this Friday Alexei Navalny, crushed by the harsh treatment and inhospitable conditions of the Arctic prison colony in which he had been imprisoned, kills the last dissident against President Vladimir Putin who had a certain aura that could overshadow the president and whose figure was known to the average Russian.

Navalny has known for years that he was facing a Putin who had hardly any restraints and who, like Stalin, sets the conditions because he knows he can do so without consequences. In Russia there are only three types of opponents: the exiles, the imprisoned and the dead.

Alexei Anatolievich Navalny was born on June 4, 1976 in Moscow. His parents met as students. The boy Alexei grew up in the last 14 years of the Soviet Union in the military town of Kalinets, on the outskirts of Moscow, where his father was stationed. He spent long periods in Ukraine, where his father was originally from. In 1998 she finished law studies in Moscow and in 2009 she studied at the American Yale.

Fame came to him through a blog and then a website (Rospil) where he denounced cases of corruption that the media hid. One of his first enemies was Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was the head of the Wagner paramilitary organization and who, after an attempted military rebellion against Putin, died when his plane exploded in mid-air last August. Since then, Nalvani built his career over more than a decade in which he tried to denounce Putin and his bishops in the Kremlin.

Thousands of people in Russia protest to demand the release of Navalny (file photo)

In 2010, he accused the public oil giant Rosneft of illegally diverting more than $3 billion that was supposed to be used to build an oil pipeline in Siberia. Then, in 2011, he said that Russia Unity, Putin's party, is a party “of thieves and fraudsters.” And on December 5, 2011, he went to jail for the first time after a demonstration against alleged fraud in the elections and created the Anti-Corruption Foundation..

His career then led him to lose in the Moscow Mayoral elections in 2013 and from then on the siege of the authorities tightened. He began to spend time locked up under surveillance in his home. In 2016, he said he would run in the 2018 presidential election. Although his chances of victory were slim, according to the independent Levada center, the Electoral Commission prohibited him from running..

At the same time, he continued to receive small sentences of weeks or months for acts such as calling for demonstrations. In 2017 he mobilized tens of thousands of protesters, many very young, after broadcasting a documentary about the pharaonic properties of former prime minister and Putin's faithful ally, Dimitri Medvedev.

Vladimir Putin (d.) and Dimitri Medvedev.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin continued to tighten its siege against this fierce opponent. In October 2019, for example, the Ministry of Justice declared his Foundation a “foreign agent.”.

One of the things that bothered Putin the most was an almost two-hour documentary in which the real estate and financial empire that Putin accumulates in the name of straw men is told in detail. Among other assets, a giant palace on the shores of the Black Sea that may have cost tens of millions of dollars and is not officially Putin's.

Poisoning



However, Navalny began to experience his worst moments on August 20, 2020 when he was urgently hospitalized in the Omsk region of Siberia after falling into a coma while flying from Tomsk to Moscow..

It is believed that he was poisoned, but authorities assured that all toxic tests were negative. Two days later, still in a coma, he arrived on a medical plane to Germany after a direct offer from Angela Merkel to Vladimir Putin.

German doctors did find traces of poisoning with the nerve agent Novitchok. The tests were confirmed by Swedish and French laboratories and later by the Organization for the Control of Chemical Weapons. It was not the first time, since he had already been poisoned in 2019, with hardly any consequences.

Navalny recovered after months of rehabilitation and by being in Berlin he did not comply with the obligation imposed by the Russian Justice not to leave Moscow. The Kafkaesque situation had consequences. On January 17, 2021 he flew from Berlin to Moscow and upon landing he was arrested and on February 2 sentenced to three and a half years in prison for having violated the conditions of his parole by being in Germany and not in Russia.

With Navalny, several of his collaborators were convicted in an attempt to crush his movement. A month later, in 2021, the European Court of Human Rights (an organization of which Russia is a part) demanded his immediate release, but Moscow turned a deaf ear. On October 20, 2021, the European Parliament awarded him its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience, an award received by, among others, Nelson Mandela. However, it is worth remembering that Navalny had a dark side, an ultranationalist with xenophobic overtones that had led him to be expelled more than a decade ago from the liberal Yabloko party.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny listening to his sentence in the cells of a prison near Moscow. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

While all this was happening, the sentences from the Russian justice system continued to accumulate. On March 22, 2022, he received nine years “for fraud” and in July of last year 19 years for “extremism.”

His days began to dwindle last December. His lawyers reported his disappearance only to appear three weeks later in a penal colony in the Arctic with a reputation for being the harshest Russian prison. It is known as “the polar wolf.” There was hardly any news about him since then except for the tweets that his relatives published from abroad. Three of her lawyers remain incarcerated for having released her messages from prison..

In prison, all the conditions were put in place to degrade his health: other prisoners were allowed to attack him, he was forced to share a cell with a crazy prisoner who screamed non-stop, he was prevented from having winter boots, and requests for treatment were rejected. doctor. In April 2021, he went on a three-week hunger strike due to lack of medication.

Alexei Navalny (right) during the indictment in Russia. Photo: FE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

In the last known images, from this same Thursday, Nalvani appeared thin but smiling and looking good. He joked with the judge, but a day later he was dead. He leaves behind a widow (Yulia) and two children: Daria, 22, and Zakhar, 15. In 2022, filmmaker Daniel Roher released a documentary film about Navalny. In it he asks if he is afraid of being murdered if he returns to Moscow. He responds: “Don't give up. “If that happens, if they decide to kill me, it will mean that we are incredibly strong.”.

Navalny is just the latest in a long list of Putin opponents who died in strange circumstances (see attached). But the truth is that his death leaves the opposition without his best-known figure before the presidential elections.

Thus, the victory of the Russian president seems a fact, since the harsh campaign of repression against any critical voice, a policy that intensified after the start of the offensive in Ukraine in 2022, has already led the majority of opponents to jail or To exile.

In one of his last messages, Navalny encouraged voting for “any other candidate” apart from Putin and called the elections a “parody”.

