A traffic accident resulted in the death of two people and the injury of two others due to not leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles, after a collision occurred between a pick-up and a truck along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi.

Brigadier General Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, stated that the Command and Control Room received a report at 05:35 this morning, Friday, stating that a collision occurred between a pick-up vehicle and a truck on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction To Abu Dhabi, pointing out that preliminary information indicates that the cause of the accident is due to the failure to leave enough distance between the vehicles by the pick-up driver, which caused the truck to collide from behind, and this collision resulted in the death of two people and the injury of two others seriously, and they quoted on Then she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He explained that immediately after receiving the report, alternates from the Inspection Experts Section moved from the Traffic Accidents Department to inspect the accident and collect evidence to find out the reasons that led to its occurrence, while the traffic patrols organized traffic, secured the scene of the accident, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their tasks and take the necessary measures. .