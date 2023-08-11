Car crashes can inflict injuries far beyond the commonly recognized whiplash. In the fast-paced urban landscape of New York, where traffic congestion and sudden stops are a norm, understanding these lesser-known injuries is key. Exploring the complexities of these injuries can uncover their effects, symptoms, and the essential nature of seeking legal and medical support to ensure proper treatment and compensation.

The Complexity of Car Crash Injuries

Car crashes subject the human body to forces that can cause various injuries, many of which might not manifest immediately. Even at relatively low speeds, the sheer force of impact can lead to various physical and internal damages. Recognizing the signs of these lesser-known injuries is paramount for receiving timely medical care and pursuing appropriate legal action. Get advice from a car accident lawyer at Shulman & Hill to ensure you understand your rights and options if you face any of these injuries. Here are some injuries that can go unnoticed following a serious car accident.

1. Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs)

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are often called “invisible injuries” because their symptoms may not be immediately apparent. Even a seemingly minor impact can cause the brain to jolt within the skull, leading to concussions or more severe brain injuries.

Symptoms usually include headaches, dizziness, memory problems, and changes in mood or behavior. The significance of TBIs goes beyond physical symptoms; they can disrupt cognitive functions and impact a person’s quality of life. Seeking medical attention after a car crash is crucial to diagnose and manage TBIs effectively.

2. Spinal Cord Injuries

While whiplash might be familiar, car crashes can also result in spinal cord injuries that extend beyond muscle strain. A collision can cause fractures, herniated discs, or specific damage to the spinal cord itself. Depending on the severity, these injuries can lead to chronic pain, numbness, tingling, and even paralysis. Immediate medical evaluation and ongoing treatment are essential for preventing further damage and promoting recovery.

3. Internal Organ Damage

The force of impact in a car crash can lead to internal injuries that might not be externally visible. Various organs can be injured due to blunt force trauma or the compression of seat belts during a collision. These injuries can lead to internal bleeding, organ failure, or other complications.

4. Psychological Trauma

The aftermath of a car crash can also take a toll on mental well-being. Psychological trauma can emerge as a result of the traumatic experience. Flashbacks, nightmares, and increased stress levels are common symptoms. Addressing the psychological impact is vital for overall recovery and well-being. Seeking professional mental health support is as important as seeking medical care for physical injuries.

5. Bone Fractures and Joint Injuries

Bone fractures and joint injuries are not limited to the extremities; they can occur throughout the body due to the impact of a car crash. Fractures in the ribs, sternum, or pelvis can be particularly painful and require adequate treatment to ensure proper healing. Joint injuries, such as dislocations or torn ligaments, can result from the forces exerted on the body during a collision. These injuries may require surgical intervention and prolonged rehabilitation.

6. Soft Tissue Injuries

Beyond whiplash, car crashes can cause various soft tissue injuries, including sprains, strains, and contusions. Strained muscles, ligaments, and tendons can give you a lot of trouble after a collision’s sudden jolts and impacts. Soft tissue injuries generally cause chronic pain and can cause limited range of motion if not correctly treated.

7. Facial Injuries

The force of impact in a car crash can lead to facial injuries, even if airbags deploy. Facial fractures, lacerations, and contusions can result from hitting the dashboard, steering wheel, or airbag. These injuries also result in disfigurement and emotional distress.

8. Hearing Loss and Ear Injuries

The sudden deceleration during a car crash can cause rapid changes in pressure, leading to ear injuries or hearing loss. The loud noise of impact, along with the deployment of airbags, can cause damage to the delicate structures of the inner ear. Victims may experience hearing loss, tinnitus, or balance issues. Seeking immediate medical attention and ongoing audiological care is key to assessing and managing any hearing-related injuries resulting from the crash.

9. Vision Problems

Car crashes can also lead to vision-related injuries, particularly due to the impact on the head and neck. Blurred vision, double vision, or even temporary vision loss can result from the trauma of the collision. These visual impairments can significantly affect daily life and tasks such as driving, reading, and working.

Consulting an ophthalmologist after a car crash is important to assess any vision problems and determine the appropriate course of treatment.

10. Nerve Damage

The impact of a car crash can result in nerve damage throughout the body. Nerve injuries can lead to numbness, tingling, weakness, or paralysis in the affected area. These injuries can be hard to diagnose and treat, requiring specialized medical attention. Nerve damage can impact a person’s mobility and overall quality of life, making early medical intervention crucial for optimal recovery.

Don’t Let Your Injuries Go Unnoticed

Beyond whiplash and the visible immediate injuries, the less common injuries resulting from car crashes in New York highlight the importance of an all-inclusive approach to recovery. Seeking medical attention quickly and enlisting the assistance of experienced personal injury attorneys ensures that victims receive comprehensive care and are equipped to navigate the legal complexities associated with these injuries.