Monday, March 6, 2023, 6:16 p.m.





The Local Police have arrested two people who were carrying a kilo of hashish in a vehicle. They were intercepted by the agents in a routine control on the La Almenara highway, in the vicinity of the shopping center.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, José Luis Ruiz, explained that the two men were intercepted when they were talking next to a car parked on an unlit esplanade. He added that upon noticing the presence of the agents they both fled.

One of them did so on foot and collided with the police vehicle during the chase. He was transferred to the health center for prevention, since, apparently, he had no injuries, said the councilor.

The other did so on board the vehicle and in this case he was followed by a camouflaged police vehicle. In his high-speed escape, according to the police account, the agents observed how he threw a white bag out of the window that fell into a canal.

Finally they managed to intercept him and recover the bag containing a kilo of hashish, “ten positions of one hundred grams”, for which the two men were arrested for a crime against public health. One of them had a record for drug trafficking.