Emanuele Melillo was a drug user and had a 50% disability: until a few days before he worked in the ticket office

There are three suspects in the trial concerning the accident that took place on Capri in July 2021, when a bus full of tourists and driven by Emmanuel Melillo crashed into a bathhouse. The driver was the only one to lose his life, while 23 were injured.

The facts date back to July 22, 2021. It was a summer day like any other on Capri, when around 11:00 in the morning the unthinkable happened.

A minibus full of tourists, departing from the port area of ​​Marina Grande and heading towards the city center, is suddenly got off the road after hitting a curb.

The same vehicle broke through a parapet and is then precipitate in an escarpment about 15 meters high, ending its run on a bathhouse.

The balancewhile it could have been much more catastrophic, it still was dramatic. The minibus driver, 38-year-old Emanuele Melillo, was the only one to lose his life. 23 instead the injured, including passengers and swimmers who were on the beach.

Emanuele Melillo couldn’t drive that bus

The prosecutor, after the event, obviously opened the investigation to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident. Investigations that brought to light quite shocking elements.

Emanuele Melillo himself turned out to be a drug user. Consumption that had also been there a few hours before the accident. Also, it turned out 50% disabled.

Until a few weeks before the accident Emanuele he was a simple ticket clerkthen he had become a driver, but without carrying out the necessary medical examinations necessary for eligibility. If the latter had been carried out as usual, there would have been no eligibility for the reasons mentioned above.

The Public Prosecutor of Naples, therefore, taking into account these facts, has requested that three people were remanded for trial.

It’s about the legal representative of the transport company, del doctor of the same and oftown planning commissioner of the metropolitan city of Naples.

The first would, according to the investigators, changed duties of Melillo without subjecting him to specific visits, which could instead have highlighted his not unsuitable.

The doctor, on the other hand, would not have asked Melillo’s employer for him lists of workers and their related duties to submit them to mandatory health surveillance. Besides, he wouldn’t even verified if the 38-year-old had previously been examined.

Finally, the town planning commissioner would be accused of not having taken action, despite punctual reports, to position a suitable barrier in the overpass where the drama happened.