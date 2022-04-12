EP Murcia Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:09



The emergency services attended the scene of the events to two injured in a traffic accident when the vehicle in which they were driving overturned in the district of Nonduermas, in the municipality of Murcia. According to sources from the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center 112, one of the injured was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. Units of the Local Sewer Police and Firefighters of the Consortium of the Region of Murcia moved to the scene.