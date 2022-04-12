Neurotransmitters, or chemical connections in the human body, are molecules that help the nervous system communicate with nerve cells, muscle cells, glands, and other parts of the body so that all cells, organs, and tissues carry out their tasks and function. Neurotransmitters are primarily involved in boosting mood and cognitive function, but they also affect muscle movement and heart function, Mind Your Body Green reports.

Maintaining healthy levels of neurotransmitters is fundamental to a healthy whole body, as levels that are too high or too low can affect neurological and physiological health in myriad ways. While some neurotransmitters are more common than others, such as serotonin, they each have a vital role in the way we think, feel, behave and interact with the world around us.

The MBG report focused on key neurotransmitters that primarily influence human psycho-emotional health, cognitive function, and sleep health, as follows:

1. Dopamine

Dopamine greatly affects a person’s ability to focus, make decisions, learn, and motivate oneself. Dopamine is part of the brain’s reward system, which means you can experience a “dopamine rush” when you smell or eat delicious food, shop, and even receive a pleasant notification over the phone or the like on social media.

2. Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

GABA is most commonly associated with sleep health because its inhibitory (excitatory) nerve pathways before sleep help the body and mind relax so that a person can fall asleep. It is also known as the “learning chemical” for its role in facilitating learning and development, and specifically, helping to perform mental tasks that require significant concentration.

3. Norepinephrine

This neurotransmitter affects mood, energy, memory, attention, and focus. Norepinephrine is also a stress hormone and plays a large role in regulating the sympathetic nervous system and triggering the “fight or flight” response. Basically, it helps you think quickly and mobilize your body, sending energy where it needs to go so you can take action. Having healthy, balanced levels of norepinephrine is critical to stress management and general well-being.

4. Serotonin

Serotonin, along with dopamine, greatly influences emotional and psychological health. It is known as the feel-good hormone, which supports a general mood and a feeling of pleasure. In addition to regulating mood, serotonin helps enable appetite and digestion and plays a role in facilitating the sleep-wake cycle.

Food Supplements

The effects of some of the most important neurotransmitters can be supported and enhanced by consuming nutrients and vital substances in nutritional supplements, taking into account that pregnant and lactating women or those taking pharmacological treatments should consult their doctor before taking any of the following supplements:

1. Vitamin D

When it comes to mood regulation, vitamin D influences the production of serotonin and dopamine to maintain healthy levels in the brain and surrounding tissues.

2. Omega-3

Known for their cardiovascular health benefits, omega-3s help improve cognitive function and brain health, as well as support working memory, problem-solving skills, verbal learning, and a number of other cognitive functions.

3. Probiotics

The relationship between gut health, brain function, and psychological well-being is a curious one, as how can the state of the digestive system have such a profound effect on brain health, and the answer, according to scientists, is that neurotransmitters play a big role, as the gut microbiota profoundly influences Neurotransmitter synthesis, especially the production of serotonin and GABA. Some probiotic strains have also been shown to increase dopamine levels.

4. B . vitamins

B vitamins influence growth and development, enhance the conversion of food into energy, and help improve brain health in countless ways. The B vitamins, specifically thiamin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, folic acid and vitamin B12, contribute to the production of a number of vital neurotransmitters, including dopamine, serotonin, GABA and norepinephrine, and are linked to everything from mood and happiness to sleep and appetite.

5. Vitamin C

The antioxidant vitamin C plays a role in converting dopamine into norepinephrine, which is needed for the production of oxytocin, making it critical for healthy levels of a number of neurotransmitters that carry out important brain functions such as learning, reward, memory, confidence, and mood regulation.

6. Magnesium

Magnesium has many health benefits, affecting bone health, blood pressure, memory, and sleep quality.

Magnesium is involved in the manufacture of a number of neurotransmitters, namely serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin and norepinephrine, which means that it can enhance stress management and support mood. Magnesium also plays a large role in the production of the calming neurotransmitter GABA, which is associated with healthy sleep habits