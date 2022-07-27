Agents of the National Police have proceeded to arrest two men of Algerian origin for belonging to a criminal organization dedicated to human trafficking. Both detainees are allegedly responsible for skippering the boat where they clandestinely transferred nine people in an irregular situation to the coast of the Region of Murcia.

The two detainees, based on the investigations carried out, would be the skipper and his assistant of a boat type boat, who could not evade the action of justice and were detained by agents of the UCRIF, a specialized unit of the National Police.

In other of the clandestine boats that arrived at the beaches of the Community in the last hours with 18 immigrants who jumped into the water in the area, already close to the coast, those responsible for skippering the boat hit three of them with the hull of the boat, who had to be admitted to the hospital with injuries with a very serious diagnosis. The authors could not be arrested, who are also charged with a crime of injury, since the intervening agents focused on attending to the victims, but the appropriate steps are being taken to identify and locate them.

All the located immigrants were transferred to the Escombreras dock, where they were treated by the Red Cross and underwent PCR tests for Covid-19 detection, all of which were negative.