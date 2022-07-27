Culiacán, Sin.- In response to the efforts and requests of the citizens, the City Council of Culiacán carried out an intense cleaning day and the installation of garbage cans in the Imala – Sanalona Ecotourism corridor, as well as in the attractiveness of the season , named ‘Narnia’.

These works were carried out by the General Directorate of Public Services, in coordination with the Secretary of Economic Development of the Municipality and the Municipal Tourism Directorate.

With the placement of four 200-liter metal drums in the spa and two more in the square of imalain addition to four placed in the natural destination of ‘Narnia’, infrastructure is offered for the deposit and processing of waste generated by visitors.

Finally, 10 half-drums were taken to be placed in the dam’s pavilion sanalonarecreational space where each holiday season an increase in garbage and solid waste is generated, due to the high influx of visitors.

Citizens are encouraged to make good use of this material in order to keep tourist sites free of garbage for the benefit of all and, especially, for the purpose of maintaining their natural beauty.