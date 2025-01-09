The girls took gasoline from a motorcycle and set the man on fire while he was sleeping

Two teenage sisters have been arrested in Pakistan for kill his father after setting fire to it as revenge for raping one of them and interact with the other.

The events took place in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala on January 1. The father was taken to a hospital, where he ended up dying. “The girls said they decided among themselves to find a ‘permanent solution’,” said Rizwan Tariq, a city police officer.

The girls They took gasoline from a motorcycle and set his father on fire while he was sleeping. Both have stated that the man was raping the eldest daughter for a year and tried to do the same with the other on two occasions.

Their mothers, one currently married to this man and another previously married, They were aware of the sexual assaultsbut they did not know that his daughters were planning to kill him.









One of the wives has also been detained, while the second is being questioned. “We hope to present them to the court in a few days, as soon as we conclude the investigation,” the Police added.