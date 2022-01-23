Guasave, Sinaloa.- Two more people died from covid-19 in Guasave, reported the Sinaloa Ministry of Health in its latest report.

It was a 78-year-old man who lost his life on January 20, and a 79-year-old woman who died on the 19th of the current month and suffered from hypertension. With these deaths the list rises to 986.

Based on the report generated yesterday by the SSA, it is specified that 37 new cases were confirmed, so Guasave has 86 active, 72 patients were discharged and the number of people who have responded favorably to treatment is 8 thousand 134.

Until today the number of people who make up the list of suspects is 324.

In Sinaloa municipality, four people tested positive, an 80-year-old woman died on the 16th of this month and one more was discharged, and the number increases to 688.

Despite the fact that the figures in the Alteño municipality have changed, it should be noted that they are still at a green traffic light and only have seven assets.

The virus has disrupted the lives of the residents of Sinaloa and there are 143 deaths, while the number of suspects is 43.

Health authorities continue to spread that protocols are followed and adhere to the use of face masks and respect the healthy distance.