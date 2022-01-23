The latest episode of The Suicide Squad spin-off finds John Cena’s character examining what it means to be a hero as his origin story unfolds. the series of hbo max has begun to explore in more detail the vision of peacemaker about justice and where his idea that the law can be broken and blood can be spilled for the common good came from.

If it was not because peacemaker is the father of the villain White Dragon, it would not be very different from Batmanas both are vigilantes who take justice into their own hands, differing in that Peacemaker does whatever it takes to bring about order.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman is almost a horror movie”: how did the ‘Zodiac Killer’ inspire the film?

El Pacificador was certified fresh by the Rotten Tomatoes portal and has an average audience rating of 8.6 points. Photo: HBO Max.

Peacemaker vs. Batman

The superhero played by John Cena has already made references to Batman, has even insulted the batmobile. However, episode 4 of the series provides a more overt critique of the Dark Knight, as Peacemaker suggests that Bruce Wayne, by refusing to kill the criminals, is only giving them a chance to escape and kill the victims, which that would make Batman a vicarious killer or an accomplice.

In that sense, Peacemaker’s mockery of Batman and the proposition that he should change his approach to do justice may seem extreme, but theoretically it would achieve what Batman always sought: the eradication of crime in Gotham City, at least eliminating repeat criminals like The Joker and The Riddler.