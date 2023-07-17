A drama that happened during the honeymoon. Her husband was found lifeless, after two months Mary Sormeville also died

Two newlyweds, whose life changed drastically during their honeymoon. Mary Sormeville, after two months, she caught up with her beloved. Now they will be together forever.

The story took place in Spain, but soon spread around the world. It all started after the wedding, a beautiful party with all the loved ones and most trusted friends. Mary Sormeville and husband Jamie Carsi are then left for the honeymoon on the island of Mallorca.

On May 6, the police, alarmed by the organizers of a boat trip, carried out an inspection of their home and made the dramatic discovery. The man was lying on the ground, now lifeless, while his wife was knocked unconscious. A gas leak inside the house.

The woman was urgently rushed to the hospital, where doctors did everything possible to save her. Unfortunately, on July 2nd, Mary’s heart broke down stopped forever. She is reunited with her loved one.

Investigations led to the discovery of a broken fridge, gas, which caused a carbon monoxide leak. Confirmation of the disappearance of the newly wed came from the family, who published a heartbreaking post on social media.

The late Jamie Carsi’s beloved wife, daughter of Helena and David, beloved sister of Misha and John, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Mary was well known, for years she had worked as a bank clerk and in recent years had become yoga teacher. Her friends and colleagues have remembered her as a woman who was always smiling, who taught people the values ​​of life.

She was warm and infectious, her smile lighting up every room. A great many people knew Mary for her role as her teacher in the art of living.

Today, the family imagines them happy, dressed as bride and groom, in Paradise. United even at the end of their lives.