Mash: Crimean bridge on the night of July 17 was attacked by modernized naval drones

The Crimean bridge could be attacked with the help of modernized naval military drones, informs Telegram channel Mash.

According to the publication, the attack of water drones is the main version of the investigators. In the area of ​​​​the 145th pillar of the bridge, where the incident was recorded, fragments of jet skis were found.

It is also known that during the incident, an American reconnaissance drone MQ-9 Reaper was in the sky over the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the attack on the Crimean bridge on the night of July 17 was prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine (AFU) and the country’s naval forces. The publication “RBC-Ukraine” also confirmed the version of the use of surface drones.