Colombia.- Two men were swept away by a stream of water caused by the heavy rains registered in the department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia.

The events occurred in the rural area of ​​Palmira, when the flood of a river swept away two men They were trying to push a vehicle that got stuck.

The car was trapped by the force of the water and two men decided to help push it, but they were swept away by the current.

Fortunately, the two men who were swept away by the current were able to get out safely.

Palmira’s Director of Risk Management, Silvio Stivens Valencia, explained that the two men are fine and escaped unharmed.

It all happened out of good will by helping people who were at risk inside the car, but they ended up at greater risk.