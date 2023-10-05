Tijuana, Sinaloa.- Two menoriginating from Sinaloa and Durango, they were arrested at a home in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood in the city of Tijuanawho handled coolers in a vehicle in which a total of 69 kilos and 660 grams of fentanyl were located.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California reported that this operation was carried out on September 27 when it responded to an anonymous complaint that reported the presence of armed people in a home in the Lomas del Valle neighborhood.

The detainees were identified as Luciano “N”, 47 years old and originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, and Alejandro “N”, 38 years old Originally from Tamazula, Durango.

Inside the house they observed packages similar to those found in the vehicleso the guard was carried out pending a search warrant.

On October 1, agents from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) completed the search warrant, managing to secure: 1 machine to compress pills, 4 circular containers containing blue pills, 2 cylindrical cardboard containers , 2 blue coolers, 1 bag with blue powder substance, 12 drums with a liquid substance.

General Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Durán, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Baja California, indicated that the place functioned as space for the manufacture of concentrated substances “We also found methamphetamine and liquid methamphetamine; “You cannot say laboratory, since it has to have the four phases that cannot be carried out there.”

Likewise, at the home they seized: 78 kilos 880 grams of fentanyl, 15 kilos 600 grams of methamphetamine, 20 liters of liquid methamphetamine, 90 liters of methanol, 130 liters of ethyl alcohol, 19 liters of acetone, 18 kilos 135 grams of acetaminophen , 20 kilos 40 grams of sodium metamizole, 12 kilos 740 grams of mannitol and 395 grams of magnesium stearate.

Once the Technical Investigation Order was concluded, FEMDO shared that in total it was obtained as a result of coordinated work: 2 detainees, 148.54 kilograms of fentanyl, 15.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 80.07 kilograms of chemical precursors, 20 liters of liquid methamphetamine and 256 liters of chemical precursors.