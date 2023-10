05:26 In Focus © France 24

Microfinance, aimed at helping the poor escape precariousness, has been a dazzling success in India. But nearly 50 years after its introduction, the results are mixed. Microcredit, aimed primarily at women, has disrupted Indian social structures. In the agricultural state of Maharashtra, microfinance has become a living hell, with women trapped in a spiral of debt and harassed by creditors.