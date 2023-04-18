By disappearance of a Canadian in Puerto Vallarta, two men and a woman are sentenced to 56 years with three months in prison.

The State Attorney General’s Office assured that on the night of October 27, 2018, the victim moved to a restaurant from the Los Muertos area in the company of the sentenced womanidentified as Marcela A.

At dawn on the 28th, they went to another establishment located on Olas Altas street, in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, where they were drinking alcoholic beverages. for the anticipated birthday celebration of the sentenced.

Later they left in a rental car behind a bar on Calle Morelos, in the downtown area, and throughout the journey, the sentenced woman maintained telephone communication with Martín Alejandro R. and Andrés Javier R. to inform them of her location.

Finally, the woman met with her accomplices and deprived the foreigner of his liberty in the town of Valle Dorado, where his whereabouts were no longer known.

The Prosecutor’s Office began the investigations with which the participation of the three people in the crime of aggravated disappearance committed by individuals was accredited, for which They were arrested and brought before the court.

The three indicated were sentenced after an Oral Trial hearing, for which They must spend 56 years with three months in prison and pay a fine of 483 thousand 600 pesos.

Receive more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp